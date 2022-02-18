Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 82 and Park Hill Road.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Rita Hensley, 56, failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by Caleb Barker, 26.
Hensley was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with arm, leg, trunk, internal and trunk external injuries. A 9-year-old passenger was treated for trunk external injuries and released from St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee.
Ronald Rigney, 34, was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa and was listed in critical condition, with head, leg, arm, trunk internal and trunk external injuries. A third passenger, Amanda Rigney, 34, was also airlifted to St. John’s in Tulsa with head and arm injuries. She was admitted in good condition.
According to OHP, Barker refused medical treatment at the scene. All involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, except for Ronald.
