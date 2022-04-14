Several injured in separate vehicle crashes

Several injured people were airlifted to hospitals after two separate vehicle crashes.
Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 51 and McLemore Hollow Road Monday evening.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Toney Watie, 29, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Monday, April 11 when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck a speed limit sign and culvert before rolling once.
Chloe Davis, 25, of Stilwell, was airlifted to St. Francis in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries. An 8-year-old boy was also airlifted to St. Francis in Tulsa in fair condition, with head and trunk internal injuries. Watie was transported to St. Francis hospital in Muskogee by Cherokee Nation EMS and was treated and released.
According to OHP, the cause of the crash was inattentive driving and all occupants were wearing seat belts.
OHP investigated a three-vehicle crash April 13 on Interstate 40 in Muskogee County.
Madsyn Curry, 21, of Vian, was traveling eastbound while distract by a cell phone. The two other vehicles were stopped due to a previous vehicle crash when Curry struck a 2013 Mercedes Sprinter Van that was driven by 72-year-old Martin Duckworth of Van Buren, Arkansas. Duckworth’s vehicle then struck the 2017 Chevrolet truck, driven by Paula Still, 67, of Vian. She refused treatment and passenger Mark Leslie, 60, was not injured.
Curry was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in good condition with trunk internal, external injuries and leg injury.
