The season for the street departments projects is coming to an end but preparations for next year will begin soon.
Tahlequah Street Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said the department’s next projects will take place the week of June 5. Two projects are potentially planned, including a leveling course on Pendleton Street and First Street and an overlay from South State Avenue to Owens Avenue.
“We just have to get in line to see if we can get the asphalt, but that’s the two main things we’re looking at. [We are also] possibly trying to get a little more sidewalk down this week,” said Harris.
Harris said a leveling course is necessary when heavy traffic causes the road to settle and make dips. The street department will lay a thin coat of material on the street then a few weeks later, more asphalt will be laid on the road to create an even grade.
The 2-inch overlay will be used to smooth the damaged streets. Harris said they will also continue to work on their sidewalk project at North Maple Avenue and Downing Street.
The construction of the sidewalks is an effort to ensure safety and accessibility and a part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Pedestrian Improvement Plan. The project extends down Bliss Avenue from Casey’s.
When First Street leveling course project begins, Harris said traffic will have to be rerouted. The only ones allowed on the road, he said, will be those who live in the housing addition. Harris said the other updates are not projected to impede traffic,
“We try to plan things where they don’t put people out too much,” said Harris. “There’s only so much we can do. If there’s a way we can reroute traffic, we do so they don’t have to deal with all the trucks and the equipment being in the way.”
There are no certain dates set for the week’s projects.
“Hopefully, it will be a couple of days this next week. We got a real busy week coming up next week because after that, our year ends,” said Harris.
Harris said the end of June is the end of the season for the street department, which will then roll into July preparations for the following year.
There are no major projects planned for next year so far, except for a lot of road maintenance. Harris said the topic of new projects and updates will be discussed more when the season ends.
Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director with the City of Tahlequah, said there is an ongoing construction project on North Cedar Avenue, which – weather permitting – should be completed on Aug. 4.
A traffic signal project is set to begin this month on Water Avenue and Downing Street, and Downing Street and Cedar Avenue. Tannehill said traffic signals will be upgraded and the intersections will be updated to be ADA compliant. Fourth Street will also feature some upgrades by ODOT including electric poles being relocated.
“ODOT will bid the project out themselves and then they’ll start construction after that time,” said Tannehill. “We don’t have a timeframe on that though, a solid one anyway.”
Chris Wallace, the District One engineer for ODOT, said the roundabout being constructed on U.S. Highway 62/State Highway 82 is about 30-45 days out from being completed. The future detour areas are being paved and concrete is being placed. Wallace said they will hopefully be switching traffic onto the detours on June 6.
When that happens, Wallace said there will still be a lane going from east to west, but there will be detours to allow drivers to make a right when heading into both Tahlequah and Keys. A loop by Highway 82 has been completed, allowing drivers to go toward Park Hill.
“That’s so we can get all of the traffic out of that middle section right now, so we can essentially tear everything up and pour all of our concrete there,” said Wallace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.