A total of seven people were injured in two separate vehicle crashes in Cherokee County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Brei Weaver, 27, of Haskell, was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav4 on Sept. 30 just south of Hulbert. The cause of the crash is under investigation but the report stated Weaver and a 7-year-old passenger were transported to St. Francis hospitals in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition.
James Manes, 55, of Hulbert, was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 at the time of the crash. He was transported to Northeastern Health System before being treated and released. The three other passengers, Tony Manes, Joshua Kelly, and Terry Manes were transported to NHS. Tony was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injured while Terry was admitted in stable condition. Kelly was treated at NHS and released.
According to the OHP, both drivers appeared normal at the time of the crash.
A Locust Grove man was injured in a single-vehicle on Oct. 3 about eight miles north of Hulbert. Aaron Stillion, 48, was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado close to South 680 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the road, and struck a tree.
Stillion was transported to NHS and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and leg injuries. According to the report, the man was under the influence at the time of the crash.
