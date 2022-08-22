Several rural schools offer free meals to all

Free and reduced-price meals for students are a focus for many Cherokee County schools this year, especially with potential changes in supplemental programs.
Woodall School Nutrition Director Carol Buttery said they have always had students fill out the free and reduced-price meal applications, even when meals were provided free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buttery said Woodall has about 90% of its applications in, and attributes the success rate to having students turn in the same paperwork throughout the past few years, and by having teachers send applications home with students continuously until they get the paperwork back.
“We knew that the time was going to come when they were going to have to do it again, so it’s just easier if you keep doing it because you’ve always done it,” said Buttery.
Woodall students can receive an application from a teacher, the front office, or the cafeteria. Buttery said the form needs to be turned in as soon as possible, as there is a 30-day carryover from the previous year.
A common misconception, she said, is that parents believe their children won’t qualify for the benefits, so they don’t fill out the paperwork. Regular lunch prices at Woodall are $1.25 for breakfast and $2 for lunch. If students qualify for reduced-cost meals, their breakfast will be reduced to 30 cents and the lunch to 40 cents.
Buttery said the application also helps the school qualify for state grants.
Shady Grove School Superintendent Emmett Thompson said some institutions have a program that requires students to fill out applications every year, such as Woodall, but others qualify through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or through one of the three provision programs. Qualifications depend on a community’s financial demographics, unemployment rates, and family participation in assistance programs.
“Provision schools have a high percentage of students qualifying for free and reduced meals, so providing every student with free meals reduces the paperwork and provides a more exact fiscal budgeting process, knowing the estimated meals served times the reimbursement, and not having to factor in the possibility of unpaid meal accounts at the end of the year,” said Thompson.
Thompson said the school has to complete a new base year, which means parents will have to fill out applications to find out the percentage of students who qualify. These percentages will be used for following years for continuation of provision programs. Students at Shady Grove have not been charged for meals in several years, said Thompson, and they will not be charged this year. Students need to turn in their applications as soon as possible, which can be found in the superintendent's office.
Briggs School Superintendent Stephen Haynes said the institution has been operating under a provision two status for around 20 years and must now renew, a process scheduled for every four years. Haynes said the area's economic data improved from its last cycle, so Briggs will be having to create another base year similar to Shady Grove's. Shady Grove has received about 70% of its forms back already, and they can also be accessed on Briggs’ website.
Some schools, such as Grand View and Lowrey , are still able to provide students with free meals.
Lowrey School Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said none of his students have to fill out an application form, as they have been considered a school under the CEP program for the past five years. Pinkerton said a school is able to qualify based on how many directly certified students are enrolled, which will then be put into a formula to determine the percentage of students who qualify.
“I believe it benefits the students of Lowrey. More of the students eat at school since we have been having free meals. Also, they are more apt to try different entrees,” said Pinkerton.
Norwood School Child Nutrition Director Tammy Hutchins said its 136-student population is also a part of the Provision 2 program. Norwood used to qualify for Provision 3, but was moved due to a drop in student enrollment over five years ago. Students who transfer in the middle of the year automatically qualify for the program.
Tenkiller School Superintendent Marylin Dewoody said that for the first time since 1999, the school no longer qualifies for a provision program. She said the Department of Labor determined the area’s unemployment rate had improved by about 10%, so the meal applications will be used to determine free and reduced-price recipients.
Dewoody said it’s been hard for some to fill out the application, as it is not a straightforward form. The application mainly needs parents to fill out the household income, how many people live in the household, and basic information about the school’s children, such as birthdate and student status. Tenkiller has physical forms for parents to fill out, which they have already sent home with students and will continue to do so until they receive all of them back.
“They haven't had to do them in so long. It’s just a new thing added to all the papers you do to enroll a child. Sometimes it gets lost in the mix,” said Dewoody.
Tenkiller students will still eat free this year, as it is also their base year.
Peggs Public School Superintendent John Cox said his is a Provision 2 school, which he said he appreciates, as it allows the school to take care of every child, regardless of household income. The program at Peggs currently covers all 187 students.
“I would say traditionally you always have that group of kids whose parents are $50 over the limit, and they can’t receive those services. We just made the decision 25 years ago that we were going to take care of every child, regardless,” said Cox.
He believes being able to feed Peggs students free meals helps lead to a more well-rounded individual.
“There’s no stress of having to bring money every day, and plus, just by allowing them to have a really good meal when they get here and at lunch, I think that helps them learn better during the day and stay focused,” said Cox.
Schools that fill out free and reduced-price meal applications use the new forms to qualify for grants every year, while those under the provision programs use the information collected during their base year for grants and other federal programs, said Cox.
