Halloween may be over a month away, but many area venues are already getting their scare on with upcoming parties, costume contests, haunted houses, and music events.
Burnt Cabin Marina manager Bryce Lubbers said the marina has two Halloween parties scheduled for October.
“One will be Oct. 22 — that is an adults-only party,” said Lubbers. “ The adults-only party is a costume contest with prizes. Food and drink will be available to purchase. [There will be a] bull bar and a live DJ ‘til 11 o’clock.”
The other party is set for Oct. 15 and is a family-friendly event.
“On the 15th, we'll have a ‘boat or treat’ set up with games/costume contest,” said Lubbers. “Food and drink will be able to be purchased followed by a movie under the stars on the dock.”
The Castle of Muskogee will host its annual Halloween Festival every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The festival will feature several haunts of various scare levels. The Castle of Muskogee provided the following list to explain its “skull rating” system. One skull, fall fun; two skulls, family approved and a little scary; three skulls, not recommended for small children; four skulls, not recommended for children; and five skulls, consider yourself warned! For example, the “Trail of Blood” haunt — described as a “backwoods terror” — is rated at five skulls, while the Castle Train ride through an “enchanted forest” is rated at one skull.
The festival activities also include a fortune teller, a street character crew, various vendors, food and homemade root beer.
In town, the band Who Shot JR is scheduled to play a pre-Halloween party at the Cherokee Nation Casino on Oct. 29. The band's website describes Who Shot JR as a party band that plays "the hits from all genres and decades." The event will start at 8 p.m. and go until midnight.
