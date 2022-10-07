Several upcoming Halloween events welcome all

The city of Tahlequah, churches and other organizations are gearing up for this year’s Halloween festivities that are welcome to all.
Trunk-or-treating is a grassroots movement led by church organizations that want to provide a safe, community-building activity for children. Several organizations in Cherokee County participate in the annual event.
The United Methodist Church will hold its trunk-or-treating event on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. in the south parking lot of the activity building.
"We are having a Trunk or Treat with lot of candy and also free hotdogs," Rev. Shana Dry said.
The First Baptist Church will hold its event Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. There will be games, food, and trunks to treat from.
The Exciting Southeast Baptist Church will not being hosting a Halloween event this year.
Crescent Valley Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat event at Norris Park on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Members of the community are invited to join in the festivities.
Generations Church will hold its Candyland event on Oct. 30 at 76 p.m. and will feature games, candy, inflatables, and prizes for best costumes.
Roots Church is having a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Norris Park Pavilion.
Community Gospel Center in Fort Gibson will offer their Wild West Fall Fest event on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The event consists of games, a hay ride, food truck, inflatables, and trunks.
Junie’s Closet is having a Witches Night Out — a "Speed Friending" event for the women of Tahlequah on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
The City of Tahlequah will hold a trunk-or-treat event at Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. Kids will be able to collect candy at the Tahlequatics parking lot.
Groups are welcome to participate by handing out candy. Register at the City of Tahlequah by calling 918-456-0651.
The City of Hulbert has staged a trunk-or-treat event on Main Street on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
