Several venues hosting Easter egg hunts

The Easter holiday is just around the corner, and local kiddos will have several opportunities to snag some eggs throughout the community.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has hosted an Easter Egg Hunt every year, with the exception of 2020, due to the pandemic.
Former Sheriff Norman Fisher started the egg hunt in 1989 when he was Tahlequah police chief. He continued in 2005 after he was elected sheriff.
Jason Chennault assumed the tradition in 2019 as sheriff when Fisher appointed him. With the help of Jacki Christie, from Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707 and other volunteers, over 1,800 eggs will be scattered for the kids to find on Saturday, April 16, at the Keys High School football stadium.
“It’s a tremendous help. Every time we’ve done this, we’ve always had organizations that volunteer and donate and that helps us,” said Chennault.
The age groups for the hunt are: birth to 3 years, 4-7 years, and 8-12 years. Some kids will also be lucky enough to grab an egg that contains a ticket for prizes. Christie made 50 hand-knit Easter purses that contain candy. Those will be handed to the two younger groups.
"For me personally, it’s really important. I love kids and this is just a memory that they will keep for years. It’s a family function where parents are showing their kids they care by taking them to this Easter egg hunt, and the excitement on those kids’ faces just touches my heart,” said Christie.
The 29 Eleven Church will have its Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at 7 p.m., April 16. The event is for ages from birth to fifth grade, and there will be inflatables and food. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight.
On April 16, Norwood Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual Easter event. The Easter bunny and Sparky the Fire Dog will be there to interact with the kids. The first hunt will begin at 2 p.m. for younger ages.
The Tenkiller Area Community Organization will host an egg hunt Saturday, April 16, outside of the building at 32247 S. 540 Road. The annual event will start at 3 p.m. The hunts will be split into three age groups: ages 1-3; 4-6; and 7-9.
Easter celebration at Cornerstone Fellowship will feature worship, as well as an egg hunt, on Sunday, April 17.
The town of Hulbert’s hunt was held April 9, along with the Reaching Our Hulbert Community Duck Race.
The United Keetoowah Band put on an Easter egg hunt in the community Saturday, April 9. The event was called “EGGSTRAVAGANZA” and it consisted of thousands of eggs to hunt, door prizes, food, inflatables, face-painting, and more.
