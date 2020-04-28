Tahlequah resident Sherry Hadley was deemed a “sewing saint” recently, as she has spent countless hours making masks for others to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had seen a post on Facebook that the Cherokee Nation had a plea for masks. Patti [Hale] mentioned she didn’t know how to sew, but she had materials,” said Hadley, 59. “I was working from home and it was kind of slow; I had plenty of time on my hands. I sew and make quilts, so I had lots of scrap fabric.”
As a hobby, Hadley makes baby quilts and has given many quilts as Christmas gifts.
“My grandma taught me to sew when I was pretty young, about 8 or 9. I used to make clothes in junior and high school, and the kids’ Halloween costumes,” she said.
Hadley estimates the masks took about 40-45 minutes each from cutting them out to being completely finished. She said she quit counting after 450, but she thinks she made over 500 masks.
“I made about 60 masks that went to Cherokee Elder Care, and around 200-250 to the city hospital. Some were sent to a cousin who is a physical therapist in Springfield, Missouri. Some went to classmates from high school who are going through cancer treatments, and others to family members and people who were in need and didn’t know anyone making them,” said Hadley. “It’s the Christian thing to do when the community or country is in need. It was a privilege.”
While she hasn’t charged anyone for masks, she has had some people hand her money to cover expenses. The donations paid for her materials and shipping costs, almost to the penny.
“God has really taken care of things,” said Hadley.
Born in Kansas City, Hadley moved to Tahlequah from Rogers, Arkansas, when her husband, Kevin, went to work for Reasor’s. He currently works for Harps Foods.
The couple have four adult children here: Cody Youngblood, game warden; Jason Youngblood, Lake Region lineman; Brandon Hadley, Siemens Energy; and Alissa Hadley, nursing student. They also have four grandkids and one on the way.
“The one I worry about is Kevin, because he’s in the store. I make him go shower when he gets home,” said Hadley.
On Feb. 25, Hadley began working as an administrative assistant at Grand View School. For the previous 9-1/2 years, she worked as the facilities manager coordinator at Northeastern State University, doing office work and accounting for the maintenance department.
Although she was only there a few weeks before the pandemic hit, the switch to Grand View has been kind of a change for Hadley.
“At NSU, I didn’t deal with the students. Now there are all these fifth- through eighth-grade Grand View kids. I was just starting to get to know who people were,” she said. “I’m working from home through email. I go up there occasionally to run and drop stuff off.”
She said many at Grand View, and in the community, are anxious to see what state budget cuts will hit the school.
“Education always gets cut, but it should be a priority on the list,” said Hadley. “We’re waiting for the state superintendent to make her call. We don’t know anything until she tells us. Our superintendent gives us all the updates he gets.”
A member of First Baptist Church Tahlequah, Hadley said she is ready to get out and do something.
“I’ve gone on a few hikes,” she said. “I love to be outside in the yard, messing in the flower beds.”
