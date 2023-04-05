A local sex offender accused of living within 2,000 feet of a school waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week in Cherokee County District Court.
According to court documents, on or between Oct. 7, 2022, and Nov. 20, 2022, James Allen Rice, 55, Tahlequah, was found living near Heritage Elementary School and Southridge City Park. Rice waived his right to a revocation hearing, as well as his right to the preliminary hearing, on March 29, 2023.
The Daily Press previously reported that, following a September 2022 court order, Rice was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, and authorities discovered coordinates of the device showed the defendant stayed at the Merrill Self Storage for 27 nights. That facility is approximately 590 feet from the elementary school and park.
Charges were filed on Dec. 13, 2022, and Rice pleaded not guilty on Jan. 25, 2023.
In 2013, Rice pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and received a suspended sentence of 16 years with all but one year served and earned in the Cherokee County Detention Center. The defendant was given credit for time already served in the CCDC and was ordered to serve the remainder of the one year, which was eight months, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, under the supervision of probation and parole.
In 2018, Rice was charged with failure to notify address change as a sex offender and failure to comply with sex offender registration; however, both charges were dismissed by former Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin.
The defendant was ordered to return to court before Special District Judge Gary Huggins at 1:30 p.m. on April 26, 2023. Rice is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.