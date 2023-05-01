A sex offender found living within 2,000 feet of an elementary school received a 15-year suspended sentence, after having already received a suspended sentence for the original crime.
In 2013, James Allen Rice, 55, Tahlequah, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and received a suspended sentence of 16 years, with all but one year served and earned in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The defendant was given credit for time already served in the CCDC and was ordered to serve the remainder of the one year, which was eight months, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, under the supervision of probation and parole.
Required to register as a sex offender from the possession of child pornography case, Rice in 2018 was charged with failure to notify address change as a sex offender and failure to comply with sex offender registration. However, both charges were dismissed by former Special District Judge Sandy Crosslin.
According to court documents, on or between Oct. 7, 2022, and Nov. 20, 2022, Rice was found living near Heritage Elementary School and Southridge City Park.
Following a September 2022 court order, Rice was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor, which showed he stayed at the Merrill Self Storage for 27 nights. That facility is approximately 590 feet from the elementary school and park.
The felony charge was filed on Dec. 13, 2022, and Rice first pleaded not guilty on Jan. 25, 2023. He waived his right to a revocation hearing, as well as his right to the preliminary hearing, on March 29, 2023.
Appearing before Cherokee County Special District Judge Gary Huggins on April 27, Rice pleaded guilty and received the suspended sentence, along with a $300 fine.
