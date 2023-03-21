A Broken Arrow man accused of sexual battery is expected to appear in court this week for a Cherokee County District Court arraignment.
According to court documents, in Cherokee County on Dec. 18, 2021, Camden Gale Barker, 20, "unlawfully, willfully, knowingly and wrongfully committed the crime of sexual battery" by intentionally touching victim A.C., a 20-year-old woman, several times on the breasts and genitals and forcing victim to touch his privates "in a lewd and lascivious manner." All acts occurred without the consent of the victim, court documents state.
Charges were filed against the defendant on April 19, 2022. Barker pleaded not guilty on May 17, 2022, and the preliminary hearing took place on Dec. 14, 2022, when sworn testimony was taken from witnesses.
The district court arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023; however, the hearing was continued at the request of the defendant and has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 23, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
Barker is represented by attorney Andrea Brown out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with First District Attorney Eric Jordan representing the state. The Tahlequah Police Department is listed as the investigating agency.
