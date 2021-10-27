[mdash] age 53 of Hulbert. Clinic Caretaker. Died October 26th in Hulbert, OK. Services November 2nd at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Fellowship. Burial at New Home Cemetery in Peggs. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Kelly Eugene Yeager was born November 30, 1960, to Rufus and Ruby Irene Yeager. He passed away Saturday morning, October 23, 2021, after a long battle with colorectal cancer and an even fiercer fight against COVID-19. But life is about what you can fit in between those date…
