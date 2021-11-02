All lanes of SH-80 are closed west of Hulbert in Cherokee County due to flooding. Drivers must locate an alternate route.
SH-80 is closed near Hulbert, Cherokee County due to flooding
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NAME: Norman J. Sauke, 86 year old retired carpenter of Park Hill, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021, No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Sandra Matson, 62 year old Health Aide of Davis, Oklahoma transitioned on October 31, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Robert Houston Ericksten, 84 year old VP Oil and Gas Industry, transitioned, October 30, 2021. Graverside service November 4, 2021, Memorial Park Tulsa, 2:00 pm. Online condolences may left at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] age 73 of Rose, OK. Social Services worker. Died October 26th in Springdale, AR. Graveside services November 2nd at 10:00am at Elm Cemetery in Leach, OK. Visitation November 1st from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Most Popular
Articles
- Students suspended for sex acts on bus
- Tribal councilors square off during meeting over McGirt fallout
- Man crashes car during seizure; witness thought Caddy was bear
- Man convulsed, vomited in first execution since 2015
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-31-21: Woman claims assault, tells deputies not to investigate
- POLICE BEAT 10-29-21: Woman arrested after being denied alcohol
- Man dies after struck by vehicle
- Oklahoma's first execution since 2015 set for Thursday
- POLICE BEAT 10-28-21: Shoplifters flee, but caught anyway
- SH-80 closed near Hulbert due to flooding
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.