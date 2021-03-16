State Highway 80 is closed three miles west of Hulbert, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The highway has been impacted by high water and will be closed until further notice. Motorists are reminded to not drive around barricades, and to turn around if they see high water on the road.
To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call ODOT's hotline at 844-465-4997 (844-4OK-HWYS) or visit www.okroads.org.
