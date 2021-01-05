State Highway 80 has been reopened three miles west of Hulbert.
The stretch was closed Monday due to high water.
To check current road conditions in Oklahoma, call ODOT's hotline at 844-465-4997 or visit www.okroads.org.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Health Transcriber. Died December 31st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services January 7th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation January 6th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donna Marie Tavener age 71, Child Nutrition Secretary of Tahlequah died December 25, 2020, graveside service Tahlequah City Cemetery, 2:00 PM January 4, 2021. Online condolences may be expresses at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
