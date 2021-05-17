Shady Grove School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2020-21 school year: Makayla Rose Lackey, valedictorian, and Emalee Ann Hodge, salutatorian. Graduation ceremonies will be Tuesday, May 11, in the gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.
Makayla, daughter of Michelle and Michael Lackey, has attended Shady Grove since prekindergarten. Makayla has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement in reading, English, social studies, math, science, honor roll, and band. She is a member of the Gifted and Talented Program and the Academic Team, placing at several local competitions and qualifying for state competition. Makayla plays trumpet for the Shady Grove Band and has received the “Outstanding Band Student Award” for four years and Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association superior rating in 2019 and 2020.
Makayla has competed on Shady Grove’s basketball team and qualified for the Oklahoma Rural Elementary School State basketball tournament in Shawnee. She has been part of the track and field team eight years, participating in hurdles and running events. She placed fourth in hurdles at the 2021 ORES State Tournament. She has been a member of the softball team and cross country team for six years. While on the volleyball team, they placed second in the county tournament. Makayla enjoys fishing, hunting, shooting guns, bows, hanging out at the lake, and wheelchair basketball with her dad. Next year she will be attending Sequoyah High School. Makayla plans on attending Oklahoma University to pursue a medical degree.
Emalee, daughter of Therisa and Dannie Hodge, has attended Shady Grove for 11 years. Emalee has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement in reading, English, social studies, math, science, honor roll, and band. Emalee plays the flute for the Shady Grove Band, winning “Outstanding Band Student Award” and Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association superior rating in 2019. She is a member of the Gifted and Talented Program and the Academic Team, placing at several local competitions and qualifying for State competition.
Emalee has been in 4-H five years, winning Grand Champion two times and one runner-up once in the chicken show. While on the volleyball team, they placed second in the county tournament. She has also been on the basketball team, softball team, and cross country team. She has competed on Shady Grove’s track team for eight years, qualifying for the ORES state track tournament in Shawnee, placing sixth and seventh in running events. Emalee enjoys league softball, summer softball, and running. Next year, she will be attending Keys High School. Emalee plans on attending Oklahoma University to pursue a medical degree.
