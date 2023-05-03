Shady Grove School announces the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2022-'23 school year.
The valedictorian is Dalton Mitchell Allen Morrow, and the salutatorian is Kyra Lea-Ann Rosamond. Graduation ceremonies will be Tuesday, May 9, in the gymnasium at 7 p.m.
Valedictorian Dalton Morrow, son of Travis and Tammy Morrow, has attended Shady Grove for eight years. Dalton has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement in reading, English, math, and honor roll. He has been a member of the Gifted and Talented Program for eight years and the academic team for four years, placing in several competitions.
Dalton has competed on Shady Grove’s basketball team for several years and they were the state champions in the Oklahoma Elementary Rural School tournament in 2021-'22. He has competed on the track team for four years, receiving several awards. Dalton has also been a participant in cross country for four years. He has also been involved in archery for two years, robotics one year, and band for three years. Dalton likes to play basketball and hang out with friends and family. He will be attending Sequoyah High School this fall. His future plans include pursuing sports medicine at Oklahoma University.
Salutatorian Kyra Rosamond, daughter of Janet and Mark Dean, Curtis Rosamond, and Kenneth and Wadana Stacy. Kyra has attended Shady Grove for nine years. She has received yearly recognition awards for outstanding achievement in reading, social studies, math, science, and honor roll. She played the clarinet for the Shady Grove band for two years.
She has been a member of the Gifted and Talented Program for eight years and the academic team for three years, placing at several local competitions. Kyra has competed on Shady Grove’s basketball team for five years and was the semifinalist in Oklahoma Elementary Rural School tournament in 2022-'23. She has been on Shady Grove’s Student Council, track team, and volleyball team for one year. She played on Shady Grove’s softball team for five years. Kyra’s activities and interests include listening to music, drawing, reading murder mysteries, watching '80s movies and shows, watching Anime, and she loves animals. Kyra will attend Hulbert High School this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.