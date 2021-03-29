TWIN OAKS [mdash] age 80. Minister. Died March 27th. Services April 1st at 1:00pm at Little Kansas Gym. Interment at Blackfox Cemetery. Visitation March 31st from 1:00pm until 6:00pm with wake starting at 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Dolores Scribner, 90 year old Dental Assistant transitioned March 27, 2021. Funeral service 2:00 pm Thursday April 1, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH Major L. McClure, 93, Dean of College of Education & Psychology, NSU, transitioned March 24, 2021. Memorial service April 9, 2021, 11 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 24. Waitress. Died March 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services March 29th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation March 26th from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
