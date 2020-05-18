Shady Grove School has annnounced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year.
The valedictorian is Abigail Lauren Jamison, and the salutatorian is Purity Crystal Villarreal.
Both are graduating from eighth grade.
Abigail, daughter of Randy and Amy Jamison, has attended Shady Grove since Head Start. Abigail has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement while being on the Honor Roll and a member of the Gifted and Talented Program.
She is a member of the Academic Team, and has been very active in 4-H. Abigail is also a member of the Shady Grove Band, playing clarinet and competing in several solo contests.
She is also a member of the Shady Grove athletic program completing in all sports. She will be attending Tahlequah High School.
Purity, daughter of Kyle and Heather Blevins, has attended Shady Grove since third grade. She has been on the Honor Roll and has received many recognition awards for outstanding achievement.
Purity is also a member of the Shady Grove Band, playing trumpet and competing in several solo contests. She has been very active in 4-H and is a member of the Academic Team. She has been a member of the Shady Grove athletic program competing in all sports.
She will attend Tahlequah High School this fall.
Members of the 2020 graduating class of Shady Grove School are: Emily Andrade, Jazlynn Ballou, Jesse Bates, Malory Blair, Jordan Carroll, Shelby Christie, Taryn Foreman, Dalton Fort, Abigail Jamison, Obadiah O'Field, Rosie Oosahwe, Braylynn Proctor, Jermiah Robbins, Purity Villarreal, and Chloe White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.