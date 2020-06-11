Nearly all schools across the nation were cut short this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. That meant many schools had to find special ways to honor those who would be graduating.
The faculty at Shady Grove School decided that, on June 9, they would honor their students with a family-based cookout.
While it might not have been how the eighth-grade graduates planned on ending their school careers at Shady Grove, Superintendent Emmett Thompson hopes it was memorable for them.
"When school ended so unexpectedly, we all decided we wanted to do something really special for our graduates," said Thompson. "As things progressed, it came to the point where we were going to do a cookout, so long as the weather was appropriate."
Upon arrival, guests were greeted with the food and beverage options; then they were led into the gymnasium to enjoy their meal with family and friends.
A spring cookout is a regular occurrence at Shady Grove, but that also had to be canceled this year amid the pandemic.
"We do a cookout every spring and we always invite the parents," said Emmett. "Since we weren't able to do that, either, we decided to turn it into this."
Thompson and the rest of Shady Grove's faculty hoped to make the event as relaxed as possible for the 16 graduates. All the students were recognized, and a select few gave speeches.
There was no walking or turning of tassels.
"We're just going to have the stand up and be recognized," said Thompson. "Our valedictorian and salutatorian will give a speech and we're going to honor the graduates. It's going to be a pretty laid-back evening."
Everyone in the community was welcome to attend and recognize the graduates for all of their hard work.
"We decided that everyone is welcome to attend, not just the graduates and their families. We didn't advertise it as a community event, but we've got friends and family from all over here," said Thompson.
Tell us about it
Any school in Cherokee County planning special events for l graduates should email news@tahlequahdailypress.com with details and contact information. Even if the Press can't send a reporter, one can follow up, and submitted photos will be published.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.