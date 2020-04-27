Shady Grove School is holding enrollment for 4-year-old prekindergartners and new students for the 2020-2021 school year until May 6.
Call 918-772-2511 Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., for more information.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
KANSAS [mdash] Sheila Mahaney, 59, Beautician of Kansas, OK died April 25, 2020. Drive-in Grave side services 2PM Wednesday April 29, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] James Myres passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 88. There will be a private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
