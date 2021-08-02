An ice cream social will held at Shady Grove School on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
All parents and students are urged to attend.
[mdash] age 67. Truck Driver. Died July 21st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside services July 28th at 11:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation July 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
