Shady Grove wins grant for sensory play

Milissa Earl's pre-kindergarten class at Shady Grove School was recently awarded a Carolyn Watson Rural Community Classroom Enhancement Grant for Sensory Play for "Cognitive Development in the Early Years."
Sensory play is one of the best blended learning experiences young children can have, according to experts.
All modalities of learning are engaged through sensory play: visual, auditory, reading, writing, and kinesthetic.
The students at Shady Grove will dive into acquiring literacy and math skills throughout the school year utilizing sensory manipulatives in a variety of formats.
