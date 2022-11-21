Shady Grove wins grant for sensory play

Shady Grove students gain literacy and math skills by utilizing sensory manipulatives in different ways. Front row, from left are: Athaea Hobbs, Remington Downing, Elias Lawley, Elijah Smith, and Ella Clark.Back row: Olive Davis, Oaklynn Miller, Lexi Potts, Presley Ellis, and Bryton Jones.

Milissa Earl's pre-kindergarten class at Shady Grove School was recently awarded a Carolyn Watson Rural Community Classroom Enhancement Grant for Sensory Play for "Cognitive Development in the Early Years."

Sensory play is one of the best blended learning experiences young children can have, according to experts.

All modalities of learning are engaged through sensory play: visual, auditory, reading, writing, and kinesthetic.

The students at Shady Grove will dive into acquiring literacy and math skills throughout the school year utilizing sensory manipulatives in a variety of formats.

