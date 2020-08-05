Shady Grove working to keep up with school reopening rules

Cherokee County school superintendents and school boards are working hard to keep up with recommendations that seem to change daily, while making sure their campuses are prepared to reopen during a pandemic.
"We are preparing for a new school year that will be anything but 'normal,'" said Emmett Thompson, Shady Grove School superintendent.
As of July 30, Shady Grove was planning to start school Aug. 12. But Thompson said that day by email, they were following the recommendations of the Health Department and State Department of Education, and the reopening date was the same due to the county's being in the Yellow Level of OSDE's school safety protocols. At the yellow level, schools are recommended "to offer in-person, on-site instruction in accordance with their reopening plans and may begin the 2020-'21 school year as determined by local boards of education."
In less than a week, Cherokee County moved into the Orange 1 Level due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases. At Orange 1, "districts are recommended to transition to alternative schedules (A/B weeks, rotations, hybrid model, etc.) or distance learning in consultation with local and state health officials and OSDE to reduce the number of individuals in school buildings and ensure greater social distancing."
Following the OSDE guidelines can be difficult, as they keep getting updated. The latest version was released Aug. 5 and featured not only revamped information and recommendations, but added new ones, as well.
Shady Grove has planned for regular classroom instruction and is offering a virtual option for parents wanting to keep their kids home for a while longer, according to Thompson.
"We want our students to feel safe and parents comfortable in sending them, so we have added additional procedures for staff and students," he said. "We will take precautions when situations require, such as implementing distance days for all students, if necessary."
Bus drivers will wear masks, and students who do not have masks will be provided them. Each homeroom teacher will have a non-touch thermometer for daily temperature checks.
"Our meal service will include 'grab-n-go' to allow additional spacing for breakfast and lunch. We will also be asking parents to conduct business by phone or email," said Thompson. "We have installed hand sanitation stations inside every entryway, and will have bottle filling stations instead of water fountains."
Shady Grove will be able to provide mobile devices and hotspots to those who need them.
"We have been very fortunate. Our board allowed us to order new devices in late March, so we are very close to providing one-to-one for every student if needed," said Thompson. "Our main concern is the availability of PPE inventory. Again, we were fortunate to have received everything ordered, but the next order may not arrive as expected."
Learn more
For information about Shady Grove School, call 918-772-2511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.