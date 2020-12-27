AUBURNDALE, Massachusetts – Free online Zoom presentations on a variety of Shakespearean topics are now available through the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship to educators, schools, libraries, community groups, and service clubs seeking supplemental programming for students and members.
Available topics include "Shakespeare and the Law," "Shakespeare and Medicine," "The Science of Shakespeare," "Shakespearean Performance," "An Introduction to the Shakespeare Authorship Question," "Elizabethan Wills," "Shakespeare's History Plays," "Greek Masters and Shakespeare," and more.
The Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, an organization committed to research and discussion of the Shakespeare Authorship Question, has members across the globe available to provide these free Zoom presentations through their Speakers Bureau.
"These presentations are a great opportunity for educators looking to supplement their online teaching curriculum, libraries looking to provide content to their communities, and local service groups looking to engage their membership base through an educational and often entertaining presentation," said Steven Sabel, SOF director of public relations and marketing.
Members of the SOF include professionals from nearly every major field and industry, including lawyers, doctors, professors, entertainment professionals, engineers, accountants, and more. Many of them are published authors and the foremost experts in their area of study as it pertains to the Shakespeare Authorship Question.
SOF Speakers Bureau members can speak about Shakespeare's knowledge of the law, medicine, astronomy, botany and gardening, politics and history, classical literature, the natural and physical sciences, music, animal husbandry, and more. They explain how these details help reveal the true author of the works.
The Shakespeare Authorship Question has been a subject of research for more than 200 years. During that time, detailed analysis, uncovered documents, and historical details have advanced the widespread belief that the works of Shakespeare were written by someone other than a glover's son from Stratford.
"The world loves a great mystery, and this is one of the greatest mysteries of all time. The evidence against the man from Stratford being the author continues to build and grow year after year, and people are interested in learning the truth just like Justice Stevens," said Sabel.
Members of the SOF Speakers Bureau are able to tailor their presentations to the needs of the group or organization requesting an online speaking engagement. Presentations can be as brief as a 20- to 30-minute introduction to the Shakespeare Authorship Question, or up to 90 minutes long on a variety of more specific topics. Online attendance can accommodate groups as large as 100 participants, and each presentation is followed by a question and answer session.
"Our members are dedicated to sharing the truth about this issue to those who wish to learn more," Sabel said.
Speakers are available throughout the year. Program directors, group leaders, and facility coordinators are encouraged to contact Sabel directly to schedule an online Zoom presentation.
For more information, email to publicity@shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org.
