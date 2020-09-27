OKLAHOMA CITY – Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is making it easier to keep Oklahoma children healthy during the pandemic. Parents, teachers, health care providers and community members can visit shapeyourfutureok.com to plug into easy ways to encourage kids to eat healthier, be active, and sleep better, all of which help prevent obesity.
Oklahoma ranks the eighth highest in youth obesity in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. More than a third of Oklahomans 10-17 years old are overweight or obese, nearly 150,000 children.
Public health experts believe the COVID-19 crisis may increase the risk of these unhealthy behaviors and negatively impact childhood obesity rates. Some areas of the country are reporting weight gain as much as 30 pounds in youth since the virus broke out, and social distancing has meant less time spent outdoors playing and being physically active. Scientists, researchers and doctors across the globe are speculating that the long-term effects of the pandemic may impact the health of our kids for years to come.
“Obesity is an underlying epidemic during the COVID health pandemic,” said Dr. Ashley Weedn, assistant professor and director of the Healthy Future Clinic and director of the Pediatric Obesity Research Program at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. “It’s imperative that during this time, parents remain committed to their child’s physical and emotional health, especially for children already struggling with excess weight.”
Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that childhood obesity is “a significant threat to child health.” Obesity in children can cause chronic health issues such as asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, high blood pressure, liver disease, and type 2 diabetes. It also increases their risk for heart disease, and children with obesity are more likely to have obesity as adults.
“Life is unpredictable right now, and families have a lot to juggle with work, school and routines that have been upended,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee, mother of two boys. “Shape Your Future can be a lifeline for keeping our kids’ health on track by helping kids and parents fit healthy food and activities into their busy lives.”
Although there is no quick fix, modeling a few simple, healthy habits can go a long way in preventing and reversing obesity in children.
“To help combat weight gain while at home, aim to provide a consistent meal, activity and sleep structure for children” said Weedn. “Adopt one or two new healthy behaviors each month as a family and work to maintain them. Consistency is key. If weight gain is occurring, talk with your child’s doctor.”
For additional COVID-19 resources and tips for staying healthy during this time, check out shapeyourfutureok.com.
