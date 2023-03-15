A group called Powerful Tools for Caregivers offers a safe space for locals to share their experiences at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Jenna Chavez, an education specialist based with the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa at the Schusterman Center, is organizer of the support group, formulated through a grant provided by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative.
Chavez said the group is not geared toward any specific age range or situation, since caregivers can be those looking after a child, parent, spouse, or others.
"It's for the person who gives the care, so not necessarily for the care recipient," said Chavez. "Usually as caregivers, they spend so much time caring for someone, and so this right here is how to - not how to because I feel like we know how to care for ourselves, but just reminding us and supporting each other on caring for ourselves and how to communicate with people we are caring for."
The group has just completed its third meeting, which runs weekly over a period of six weeks, and takes place all over the state. Chavez said she is not a caregiver herself, but the group has helped her learn what people in those situations struggle with.
"It opens my eyes to what people do have to face and go through and how they overcome that, and it's just inspiring to me," said Chavez.
Joanne Kirk, a Powerful Tools for Caregivers group member, said she has been a caregiver on and off in the past, and plans to become a part-time caregiver again.
Kirk has found the group allows for people who are caregivers every day to release their stress. Listening to the other members gives her ideas on how to handle certain situations.
Over the six-week course, Chavez said, the group discusses topics such as stress, communication, stressors, and more.
"When you get people, even if it's just a few people that we have, I think that's important, because it's hard to do life alone. Even if someone just knows what you're going through, they can root for you and cheer you on," said Chavez.
Lisa Forbes, a Powerful Tools for Caregivers group member, said she simply attends the sessions to receive support, as she is a caregiver for her mother.
Forbes said the group often feels reaffirming and refreshing.
"It just helps to know that there are other people who understand what you're going through," said Forbes. "It may not be the exact same situation, because everybody's situation is very different here. But it's just a place where you can talk without people being so involved in what you're doing that you're afraid to hurt somebody's feelings or something. You can just let it out."
Check it out
Upcoming classes for the group can be found by checking in with the Tahlequah Public Library or by going to the OHAI website at www.ouhealth.com/oklahoma-center-for-geroscience/healthy-aging-services/oklahoma-healthy-aging-initiative-ohai-/.
