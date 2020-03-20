Sharpe’s Department Store will continue to keep stores open normal hours.
Sharpe’s will also be providing curbside service for customers who wish to purchase items without entering the store. They should call ahead with requests and provide credit card information by phone. Customers will be given a ticket number to present along with their photo ID when picking up items and signing for the transaction. After arriving at the store, customers should call the store to provide the car information and ticket number.
Curbside pickup is not a required process for purchase, but it is available to customers. Additionally, Sharpe’s is extending its 90-day layaway program indefinitely for customer convenience.
All locations and phone numbers are available at http://sharpeclothing.com/our-stores.
