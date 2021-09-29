Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe will hold a press conference at the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site in Fairway, Kansas to encourage a comprehensive federal investigation into all residential boarding schools and honor the Native American children who were enrolled and died at these schools in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Orange Shirt Day – Sept. 30 – began in Canada in 2013 to remember the thousands of Native children killed at church-run residential schools. Tribes and advocates across America are adopting this movement to support thorough investigations of similar conditions at boarding schools in the U.S. where hundreds of thousands of children were taken.
While the Biden Administration has committed to launching such an examination, much of its discussion has focused only on schools begun after the 1870s. There were hundreds of schools, like the Shawnee Indian Mission, that operated as early as the 1830s. These schools held thousands of Native children, many of whom died and still potentially lie on the grounds in unmarked graves.
“We are proud of our relationship with local leaders here in Kansas who have stepped up to begin collaborating with us to deeply examine and understand the history of the Shawnee Indian Mission Boarding School and seek a healing path forward. We now invite the federal government to partner with us. We applaud President Biden and Secretary Haaland’s commitment to investigating this dark chapter in history and are hopeful they intend to make it clear: this chapter began far earlier and endured far longer than most Americans realize. We encourage the administration to take a comprehensive look at every single one of these schools—those run by the federal government and those brokered by federal Indian Agents. The children who endured the conditions in all of these places deserve to be found, named, returned, and honored,” said Barnes.
The press conference will start at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site 3403 W. 53rd Street, Fairway, Kansas. Attendees are asked to follow social distance guidelines as described by the CDC.
