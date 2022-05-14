WASHINGTON - Ben Barnes, chief of the Shawnee Tribe testified before the House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States in support of H.R. 5444, "The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act."
This legislation would establish a federal commission to locate and make available the records from Indian boarding schools that operated in the U.S. Native American children were treated harshly at these schools which sought to "civilize" Native Americans by eliminating their culture and heritage. The Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School in Fairway, Kansas was one of over 400 such schools.
Testimony was also provided by survivors who personally experienced boarding schools and leaders of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in support of a national strategy to increase public awareness and cultivate healing for the profound trauma experienced by Native American individuals, families, and communities.
"For over a century, it was the policy of the United States government to tear Native American children away from their families, communities, and culture to 'civilize' them by erasing any vestige of Native identity. And yet, relatively little is known about the tens of thousands of kids who suffered at these institutions. What were their names? What did they experience? How many of them died? Where were they buried? These children's stories have been cast aside, forgotten, or lost -- as if this tragedy never happened. These children matter. Their stories matter," said Barnes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.