MIAMI - Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe released the following statement regarding the release of the Department of Interior's report on the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative:
"The Shawnee Tribe is grateful for the efforts of Secretary Deb Haaland to bring light to the painful truths of the federal boarding school policies. The report finds what Native Americans have known for generations - children at Indian boarding schools across America suffered beatings, abuse, forced labor and severe malnourishment for over 150 years as part of the American government's campaign to force their assimilation. The stories of these children have been hidden for too long. It's time they were heard. The DOI report is a major step forward in ensuring that happens.
"We are heartened the Department of Interior included schools predating those owned by the BIA. Schools such as Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School were managed by religious institutions at the behest of the federal government and stories of these children are no less important."
Barnes is among a group of panelists who testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States on Thursday, May 12 in support of H.R. 5444, legislation to establish a federal commission to locate and analyze the records from Indian boarding schools that operated in the U.S. These schools removed Native American children from their communities to "civilize" them by eliminating their culture.
Barnes had testified before the House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States in support of H.R. 5444, "The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the U.S. Act."
This legislation would establish a federal commission to locate and make available the records from Indian boarding schools that operated in the U.S. Native American children were treated harshly at these schools which sought to "civilize" Native Americans by eliminating their culture and heritage. The Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School in Fairway, Kansas was one of over 400 such schools.
Testimony was provided by survivors who experienced boarding schools and leaders of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in support of a strategy to increase public awareness and cultivate healing for the trauma experienced by Native individuals, families, and communities.
"For over a century, it was the policy of the U.S. government to tear Native American children away from their families, communities, and culture to 'civilize' them by erasing any vestige of Native identity. And yet, relatively little is known about the tens of thousands of kids who suffered at these institutions. These children's stories have been cast aside, forgotten, or lost -- as if this tragedy never happened. These children matter. Their stories matter," said Barnes.
