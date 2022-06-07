Shelter cats up for adoption this month for half usual price

Adoption fees for cats at the Humane Society of Cherokee County are half off for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month in June.
June marks the height of kitten season, when countless litters end up in shelters. According to American Humane Society, the lack of funding and supplies at shelters during the pandemic has threatened felines and their chances of finding forever homes.
The organization founded Adopt a Shelter Cat Month 47 years ago as a way for others to learn more about the responsibilities of adding a cat to their families, and to contribute to their Feed the Hungry campaign.
Shaun West, president of HSCC, said cat adoptions at the shelter tend to go down in June, as kittens born in April and May are available to the general public. All cats at the shelter are tested, up to date on all of their shots, and are spayed or neutered before being adopted out.
West explained how people are taking a chance when they buy an animal from a breeder or store.
“When you adopt an animal, you are often getting an adult animal that already has a personality, and HSCC staff can almost tell you what you are getting. When you adopt from a breeder or store, you are taking a chance on getting any kind of behavior,” said West.
Potential pet owners are encouraged to give their new animal plenty of time to adjust in the new setting. West said giving up too soon isn’t fair to the shelter dog or cat.
“It’s more about how your family or your current pet accepts the new animal. We have found that most shelter animals are very happy to be in a home and adjust readily,” he said.
Betty Ridge, a former Tahlequah Daily Press reporter who retired in Springfield, Missouri, has been volunteering at the Eden Animal Haven in Missouri since 2019, and has been on the board for close to seven years. Ridge adopted her oldest cat, Max, from HSCC when she lived in Tahlequah.
“At any given time, we have about 70 cats available at the shelter and numerous others in foster care, mainly young kittens not ready yet for adoption,” Ridge said.
Eden Animal Haven is the first cage-free, no-kill, cats-only shelter in the area around Springfield. Ridge said the cats live in community rooms where they interact with one another, and people.
West stressed the importance of potential pet owners disclosing to HSCC whether they have other cats or a dog.
“Many of the cats are great with people, but don’t do well with other cats or other pets, and knowing that ahead of time helps us place the best cat with with the potential adopter,” said West.
Ridge said people can cat-proof their homes before bringing in the new addition, and it’s not an easy task.
“Keep any items that are obviously dangerous out of the cat's access, and remember cats manage to get almost anywhere they want to. Research to see if you have any plants that are poisonous to cats, and give them away, unless the plant is more important to you than the cat,” she said.
Pet owners may want to separate their new animal from their current one for a few days.
“Gradually introduce it to the others. Usually they'll learn to get along, often quickly, sometimes slowly. If you don't already have a cat, stock up on all the necessary supplies, including bowls, food, a litter box and litter. It's good to have a veterinarian in mind and have them check out your new cat,” said Ridge.
Adoption fees for cats are half off, or $30, in June.
Tahlequah City Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said there was 20 cats – five of them adults – at the animal shelter as of Tuesday, June 7. If those aren’t adopted soon, they will be taken to Petsense.
“First of all, you’re saving a life, and that’s about the most rewarding thing you can do. That holds true whether you’re adopting one from a shelter, or taking in a stray cat that comes to your home,” said Ridge.
She also stressed the importance of spaying and neutering as a means to help ease the cat population.
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
