At the Help In Crisis shelter, Linda's House, there are currently 10 women and seven children, which means it is pretty full.
Along with dealing with the situations which caused them to be at the shelter, the families - and HIC staff - are adjusting to life during a pandemic.
The shelter residents are practicing social distancing and are self-isolating, according to Laura Kuester, HIC executive director.
The house has one kitchen where the residents would take turns using or cooking meals together. They are not allowed to do that now. HIC staff tried to cook three meals a day, but it proved taxing. Now, the community is being asked to help.
"To cut down on the communal cooking that happens every day in our kitchen, we are looking for some people who will support a local restaurant by purchasing a meal from them and having it delivered to our shelter for our residents," said Kuester. "It's a great way to help two organizations with one small gift."
Community members can sign up to purchase a meal or donate money, which will be spent at a small, local restaurant, according to Kuester. Visit www.mealtrain.com/trains/548erz/donate/ to participate. No personal deliveries or home-cooked meals will be allowed.
The families at Linda's House are also having to take turns using the playground and the playroom.
"We give them a chance to get some sunshine and not feel locked up," said Kuester. "We have to clean the playroom in between families."
Overall, Kuester said, the shelter residents have been very positive, helpful, and understanding.
"This is a different shelter situation than we've ever had," she said. "The staff has been wonderful. They're working longer shifts, rotating shifts. It's stressful for them, especially those worried about catching the virus or taking something home with them."
The typical stay for a shelter resident is 30 days, and HIC helps them get important documents, jobs, and divorced, if needed.
Currently, the women don't have anywhere to put their children; schools and many daycares are closed.
"The ladies are having to stay at the shelter longer," said Kuester. "Their hands are tied, and somewhat ours are, too. If school was in, they could get jobs to work during those hours."
Linda's House can always use supplies, but not all donations - such as clothes and bedding - are being accepted at this time. Items needed and sought include: hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, any cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and personal hygiene products. Masks and gloves have already been donated to the shelter. Kuester said there seems to be plenty of games and books for residents.
The shelter is named after Linda Axley, one of the founding mothers of Help In Crisis.
Get involved
To assist Linda's House or for more information about services offered or how to donate to Help In Crisis, call 918-456-0673.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.