Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter will offer two to four low-cost spay and neuter clinics a month at the new Tahlequah location, 215 S. College Ave.
Services offered include: spay/neuter, $45; rabies and distemper/adenovirus/parainfluenza/hepatitis or feline viral rhinotracheitis/calicivirus/panleukopenia, $15; heartworm test, $15; and microchip, $10.
New dates will be set weekly, and reservations are required. Call or text Margret at 918-323-5237 to book an appointment.
