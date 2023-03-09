Shelters available as storm season nears

In light of Oklahoma's upcoming storm season, officials are reminding residents to prepare for severe weather.
Cherokee County and Tahlequah have several storm shelters that are open to the public in the event severe weather hits.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he will sound the tornado sirens once threatening weather moves close to the area.
“I’ll keep sounding it until it leaves the area, and that’s what the sirens are for – to alert them that it’s coming. We’ve always done it that way ever since I started in 1992, and they only had three sirens back then,” Underwood said.
Residents can register their private shelters with Emergency Management. Bob Gibbins has been a part of EM for 20 years, and he said shelters can make a difference.
“They can save lives and we have their locations – most of them, anyway,” Gibbins said.
Nicole Bennett, owner of American Storm Shelters out of Sallisaw, said her preferred shelter is one made out of steel, as opposed to concrete.
“Over time, when the earth shifts, it buckles the concrete, and if I put in a concrete shelter, it’s going to crack because concrete is porous. If you’re not high on a hill and it’s sandy and you get good runoff, concrete will absorb water,” Bennett said.
Steel, on the other hand, is the exact opposite, as long as there’s a protective coating and barrier on it.
“When you put it in the ground, it doesn’t matter if the earth shifts. Steel isn’t going to crack because it’s going to flex," Bennett said.
Another reason shelters made out of steel are more efficient is because the maintenance isn’t as much of a hassle.
“There’s a lot of maintenance to concrete, and we can try to drill into it and re-patch it, but once you have a crack in a concrete unit, there’s nothing you can do it. With a steel unit, if one of my welders didn’t get it welded just correctly and there’s a small pinhole leak, we can go out there and we fix it,” Bennett said.
Safe Rooms are an alternative for people who are wheelchair-bound, but those are not always ideal.
“Anything in the ground is going to be much better and much safer,” Bennett said. “If someone is handicapped and they can’t do anything but go into a Safe Room, that’s an OK alternative. If you were sitting next to a truck stop and you have an aboveground Safe Room, I wouldn’t want to get in it, because I wouldn’t want a semi-truck hurled at that Safe Room. I’d rather be in the ground.”
Bennett stressed that anyone who is interested in getting a storm shelter needs to do the research, first and foremost.
Public shelters in Tahlequah include the Northeastern State University Center basement, 605 N. Grand Ave.; and United Keetoowah Band Civil Defense Safe Room, Keetoowah Circle. The Northeastern Health System shelter will be for patients only, due to limited space.
These places are open in the event of a tornado warning. NSU and NHS will not allow pets.
Keys High School, 26622 S. 520 Road, will have a safe room open to the public during severe weather. No pets are allowed, with the exception of service animals.
Keys Fire Department, 26089 State Highway 82, will open its storm shelter in the event of a tornado warning. Service animals are allowed.
In Hulbert, the fire station, cafeteria, and shelters on the east side of school and behind the county barn will be available. Shelter is also offered at Norwood School and in Lost City. Those who seek shelter at the fire stations are asked not to block the bay doors.
Peggs Faith Assembly of God, 5974 S.H. 82, has a shelter in front of the new gym, and Lowrey Public School, 21132 E. 640 Road, has 14 underground shelters.
Underwood said families should have a readiness plan in place to cut down on time in the event of a tornado warning.
“They should discuss that with their family and practice it, so it’s familiar – especially to the children,” he said. “Some people will even make a game of it so they don’t scare them.”
Tahlequah has 14 sirens within the city limits that are maintained by CCEM. All 13 are tested every second Saturday of each month, weather permitting. The next test is slated for March 11.
The City of Tahlequah's CivicReady program is a mass notification system that allows users to receive texts, emails, and phone calls when important information is released. The free opt-in service provides the public with emergency information, as well as general information.
Check it out
To opt into the Tahlequah CivicReady alert program, visit https://ok-tahlequah.regroup.com/signup.
