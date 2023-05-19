Sam Bradshaw, of the Tahlequah Men’s Shelter and The Peaceful Warrior’s Way, wants to know, “Where is the infrastructure for humanity?”
Bradshaw, president and manager of the two programs, and Jake Stopp, program coordinator and a peer recovery coach, work every day with those experiencing homelessness.
“We [aren’t] talking about a population of homeless being from out of town. I go out to where they are sleeping — these camps, and they are school buddies, people I knew in junior high, high school,” said Stopp.
Both men talk of the bias and prejudice against those experiencing homelessness. What Bradshaw and Stopp see are human beings who have been subjected to trauma or have a mental illness, or just had a run of bad luck. What the public at-large sees is moochers – people who need to get their lives together, to get a job.
“There is a community stigma of homelessness. We see the same thing of mental health. [People say] if you have a mental health issue, you just need to go to counseling,” said Bradshaw. “[But] there’s a stigma, so that keeps people from coming in for help. Because they don’t want to be seen as mentally ill or weak.”
Homelessness is not unique to Tahlequah, or the towns and cities across the United States. The solution is not to ship them out of Tahlequah, or make them get a job. People in the community who are looking for day help will call the shelter, hoping to find someone who can work. When the caller finds out an individual is a recovering addict, the employer loses interest in that person.
“Well, he’s a recovering addict, so there is stigma connected with that, right?” said Bradshaw.
Bradshaw related his experience of living in San Diego for 12 years in the 1980s. His apartment rented for $550 and he and his wife both worked. After rent and expenses, they had money left over.
“That same apartment complex is still there and [that apartment now rents for] $2,000,” said Bradshaw. “Why is there a homeless issue in America? It’s a lack of affordable housing and in-depth, long-term social services.”
Getting a job is a big part of the solution for those is trying to get off of the streets and into their own homes, and because of economic inequality, that goal is difficult.
“When the working class gets a minimum wage raise, [the voters] raise hell,” said Bradshaw. “That’s economic policy. Even [when] we manage to get them a job, and they’ve got their record clean, then you can’t find housing. There’s a lack of affordable housing.”
The causes of homelessness are very complex, and deep-rooted. Bradshaw spoke of the need to create a plan for a person experiencing this life situation, from a holistic approach.
“I’m talking mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. There has to be a holistic approach from those domains,” said Bradshaw.
When a person comes to the Tahlequah Men’s Shelter for help, and after the assessment, goals are set, and a comprehensive case management plan is made. All four domains need to be addressed, as one alone doesn’t necessarily work.
“The plans that I see work the best with individuals is when they are a major part of the plan’s process,” said Stopp.
Many of the programs available in Cherokee County and other counties in Oklahoma are faith-based. Bradshaw clarified the spiritual domain in the holistic method to recovery.
“I’m talking about connecting to the spiritual approach of your choice,” said Bradshaw. “It could be traditional Native American ceremony. It could be Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. It could be the church. It’s believing in something greater than themselves — a higher power.”
A change in the attitudes of those in the community must happen if Tahlequah is going to defeat homelessness.
“First of all, put down their implicit bias toward the homeless, and realize these are human beings,” said Bradshaw. “I do not believe anyone woke up and said, ‘I believe I will be homeless.’ It’s a sign of the times.”
For people living in the Cherokee Nation, both Native and non-Native, Stopp believes getting back to traditional ways of thinking is the answer. An approach from less of a western competitive slant, and with more of a cooperative and community-first practice, is needed.
“What we’ve seen work is peer coaching. We sit down with them, we see them. We go through it with them,” said Stopp. “We don’t just refer them to clinics.”
The Peaceful Warrior’s Way peer recovery coaches are certified through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“We are not just giving referrals. We walk it with them, show them how we changed, telling our stories when we need to,” said Stopp.
A 60-bed homeless shelter with the ability to offer the comprehensive, holistic approach is what Bradshaw believes is needed to help people get back into mainstream community. Tahlequah has no dedicated shelter for women experiencing homelessness. Hope House, a women’s shelter, was closed in summer 2022. The property will be sold at auction on June 2.
“If you have a 60-bed facility, that could get 60 guys off the street,” said Bradshaw. “But you’ve got to have money to do this stuff. It’s not an easy task. But if the city bought us a 60-bed facility, we could run it.”
Social media comments about people seen on street corners panhandling are often cruel and judgmental.
“I’m just saying, don’t judge them,” said Bradshaw. “They are in a crisis, and so that’s how they are living. So that’s a bias toward them. Why do you have to shame them with social media?”
What’s next
A report from the Reentry Resource Fair and Collaboration held May 18, coordinated by Working Together to Recover, Assist and Prevent.
Correction
Editor’s note: The last two paragraphs of part 2 of this series, which was published Thursday, May 18, were inadvertently omitted during the pagination process of the print edition. They are included below.
“Homelessness did arise as one of the top concerns and requests for consideration for use of the ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds during our public hearings related to usage of those funds,” said Catron. “As the topic receiving the most public comment in those hearings, it has arisen in more recent City Council conversations about allocating and budgeting the ARPA funds.”
In the proposed budget for 2023-’24, “housing services” have been earmarked for $250,000 out of those ARPA funds. Tahlequah received $2,951,540 in ARPA funds over two years. On June 1, councilors will vote on the final allocation.
