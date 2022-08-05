Local authorities have provided more details on how they were able to locate a missing infant and his mother in Cherokee County.
An Amber Alert involving a 6-month-old infant and his 16-year-old mother was issued Thursday afternoon out of Lawton. Chastity Sellman reportedly left a foster home with her son, and the two were with her father, Don Sellman. Police believed they were headed to Cherokee County in a white Chevrolet truck that had no tailgate.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office is familiar with Don, and deputies and investigators combed through several areas where he was known to hang out, but they weren’t able to locate him.
Don was taken into custody in Muskogee a few hours after the alert was issued. Chennault said Chastity, the infant, and the truck weren’t with Don, and he was alone.
“[Authorities] thought the truck, the girl and the baby were coming back this way, so we set up on the highways, hoping they would pass us,” Chennault said.
An informant in the area of the Caney Ridge Gas Station called authorities and said the truck was there. Deputy Jesse Mitchell was the closest deputy to respond, and he had four people – including a man who is reportedly the baby’s father – detained.
According to Mitchell’s sheriff’s report, Chad Cobb was arrested for drug possession after meth was found in the truck.
Sgt. Ryan Robison was interviewing one of the occupants and was told the girl, her sister, and the baby were in a travel trailer nearby. Chennault said Chastity and her 17-year-old sister are both habitual runaways whom deputies have dealt in the past.
The 17-year-old girl opened the door when Robison knocked, and Chennault said she then slammed the door.
“She argued back and forth through the door, they made entry and found the girl and the baby, and the baby was fine,” the sheriff said.
The Department of Human Services was called and took custody of the boy, while Chastity and her sister were transported to a juvenile detention center.
Chennault and Robison said Chastity left Lawton willingly with her son and Don picked the two up. According to the alert, Chastity and the boy were in DHS custody allegedly due to her past drug use and her parental rights were terminated.
Chennault said it appeared to be a planned incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.