Local law enforcement officials say a measure passed by the state House is a step in the right direction when it comes to combating a certain type of theft.
House Bill 3005 was authored by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, who had noticed a significant rise in catalytic converter thefts recently. Local law enforcement officials have noticed a similar problem.
The measure would keep pace with laws that are enacted in other states.
According to a press release from the House, the bill implements necessary regulation, including classifying the possession or transfer of stolen catalytic converters as a felony, with associated penalties.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that would mean those who are caught stealing the item will face prison time, instead of going to county jail.
"We've had quite a few, more than we normally do," he said. "I don't think [the change in the type of charge] is going to stop people from doing it but it'll put them in prison."
Sims reportedly said the bill would help deter criminals from selling the stolen converters, and provide law enforcement statutory authority to prosecute thieves.
"Catalytic converter theft is a huge problem that, unfortunately, many Oklahomans have been directly affected by," Sims said. "Given the significant increase in inflation and ongoing supply chain problems, replacing a catalytic converter can cause significant financial strain on a family and leave them with an inoperable vehicle for months.”
Car dealerships are often targeted by thieves, and converter thefts have increased due to the rise in price of precious metals that are used in the converters. The devices can be quickly removed from vehicle and then sold on the black market.
Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people late last summer after they were caught trying to steal converters from vehicle at a lot. They admitted to cutting the converter off a BMW and were charged with attempted grand larceny.
Missouri, Arkansas, Texas and Kansas implemented new laws targeting the thefts in 2021, and Colorado has introduced a measure for consideration this year.
The bill now moves to the Senate and is authored by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.
