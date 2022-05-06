Sheriff details role, work with other agencies

Sheriffs are responsible for law enforcement at the county level. They ensure that all local, state, and federal laws are followed, while also managing a department, protecting people and property, and maintaining order. In Cherokee County, that position is filled by Jason Chennault.
Sheriffs have a longstanding history in the United States. In 1776, Pennsylvania and New Jersey adopted the Office of Sheriff in their constitutions. In 1802, the Ohio Constitution set the precedent and called for the election of the county sheriff. After that, most states made it a constitutional requirement to hold an election for sheriff. In the United States, approximately 98 percent of all sheriffs are elected by the citizens of their counties or parishes. Elected sheriffs are accountable directly to the constitution of their states, the U.S. Constitution, statutes, and the citizens of their respective counties.
"We work with other county departments on day-to-day items, such as budgetary tasks, but they have no authority over the sheriff's office, just like we have no authority over them," Chennault said. "We all work together and we work for the citizens. As far as law enforcement, I am considered the chief law enforcement officer of the county."
There are many moving parts to the sheriff's office, which has nearly 40 full-time employees: the sheriff, one undersheriff, one captain, and one administrative sergeant; two patrol supervisors, who are a lieutenant and sergeant; a dispatch/communications supervisor; and 15 patrol deputies, six investigators, two courthouse security deputies, one school resource deputy, six dispatchers, and two secretaries.
Deputy sheriffs perform the routine tasks of law enforcement under the supervision and direction of the sheriff and undersheriff. They have multiple duties, including patrol services, court security, civil process, training, investigating, emergency response and executing warrants. However, aside from providing law enforcement services, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office performs other tasks, such as assisting other agencies with the recent flooding.
"It's not one of our responsibilities, but it's something that we do to help," Chennault said. "We go out and try to assist with natural disasters. A lot of our deputies work more than required. It's just one of those unspoken rules that everyone pitches in and helps out, and they do a good job of doing that."
While most sheriff's offices in Oklahoma operate a jail, the CCSO does not, as the Cherokee County Detention Center falls under the purview of the Government Building Authority.
Because the sheriff's office is responsible for law enforcement services, it covers an area of 758 square miles, approximately 26 square miles of which is water.
"As far as area, we are one of the larger counties in the state," Chennault said. "By far not the largest, but one of the larger."
In addition to the CCSO, there are several law enforcement agencies within Cherokee County, such as Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Tahlequah Police Department, Hulbert Police Department, NSU Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Chennault said that while the sheriff's office has jurisdiction in the entire county, the agencies work well together and assist one another when needed.
"We're cross-deputized with Cherokee Nation," Chennault said. "So they can take our calls and we can take their calls, if needed. We have enough deputies that we handle our own calls, but there are times we have to ask for help."
With the recent U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision, Native Americans who commit crimes and are arrested by CCSO deputies are either prosecuted in Muskogee through the federal government, or by the Cherokee Nation, depending on the nature of the crime committed. Individuals who are being prosecuted by Cherokee Nation are held at the CCDC.
"The Cherokee Nation has a contract with the county jail to hold their inmates," Chennault said. "So really the only thing different we do today that we didn't do three years ago is we have to decide where the case is going to be prosecuted. If it's a major or violent crime, it will go to the federal courts in Muskogee; other cases will be prosecuted by the Cherokee Nation."
What's next
The Tuesday TDP will feature a profile on the Cherokee County District Court Clerk's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.