Sheriff offers tips to prevent holiday thefts, thwart 'porch pirates'

Area residents can take simple steps to avoid becoming victims of theft during the holiday season.
According to ADT Security Services, the most common timeframe for break-ins is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when homeowners are more than likely away or at work. Over 36 percent of Americans have had a package stolen from outside of their home.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said more people are holiday shopping online since the pandemic, and that means more thieves have direct access to delivered packages.
"We see an increase of burglaries and thefts this time of year, but not so many 'porch pirates,'" Chennault said.
A porch pirate is someone who steals delivered packages from people's homes, and local law enforcement officials call it a crime of opportunity.
Chennault has urged homeowners to take extra steps to safeguard their packages every holiday season.
"There are things they can do in order to not stand out during this time of year. Don't place your Christmas tree and gifts near windows, especially if your home is close to the road" said Chennault.
He added that delivered packages shouldn't be left on porches for a long period of time.
"If you're going to be gone and you know packages are being delivered, ask your neighbors or a friend you trust to check," said Chennault.
Officers are encouraging the use of Ring Doorbell, or other security features wherein footage is delivered to a resident's phone in real time.
"Doorbell cameras and home security cameras don't stop thieves from thieving; they just give law enforcement a tool in catching a thief after you've been victimized," Chennault said.
An extra step online shoppers can take is having packages delivered to their places of work instead of their homes.
When out shopping, take a minute to lock gifts and merchandise in the trunk and out of site to avoid a theft.
FedEx is also offering tips to prevent packages from being stolen: tracking, security cameras, porch lock boxes, and FedEx delivery manager.
Chennault always warns those who are traveling for the holidays that posting plans on social media is just an invitation for thieves.
"Never make social media posts about being on vacation. Thieves look at social media and they'll know your home is left unprotected," said Chennault.
