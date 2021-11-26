Sheriff, police chief warn locals about 'porch pirates'

Area residents are advised to take simple steps to avoid becoming victims of theft committed by "porch pirates," as online shopping becomes a new norm.
A porch pirate is someone who steals delivered packages from people's homes, and local law enforcement officials call it a crime of opportunity.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault has urged homeowners to take extra steps to safeguard their packages.
"I've said it every year, but there are things they can do in order to not stand out during this time of year. Don't ever put your [Christmas] tree in front of a window where people can see it," said Chennault.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and Chennault both said there aren't too many cases of "porch pirates" in the area. However, the numbers of burglaries and thefts do increase this time of year.
"We're getting into the holiday season, so we'll see a spike - typically we'll see a spike in burglaries, porch piracy and things like that," said King.
TPD crime statistics show there were 194 thefts in 2019, and that number increased by 128 in 2020. There was actually a decrease in the number of burglaries by 61 in that same timeframe.
According to ADT Security Services, 36 percent of Americans have had a package stolen from outside of their house.
"If you're going to be gone and you know packages are being delivered, ask your neighbors or your family to check," said Chennault.
Officers are encouraging the use of Ring Doorbell, or other security features wherein footage is delivered to a resident's phone in real time.
"They are inexpensive and reliable for when you're away from your home," said Chennault.
An extra step online shoppers can take is having packages delivered to their places of work instead of their homes.
"Make sure you're securing your house at night, lock your door and leave your porch light on," said King. "Make sure your garage door is shut and your cars are locked [and] make it hard for people to steal from you."
Those who would like to have a little fun with the culprit can set up a "package thief trap" that involves an explosion of glitter when opened.
When out shopping, take a minute to lock gifts and merchandise in the trunk and out of site to avoid a theft.
FedEx is also offering tips to prevent packages from being stolen: tracking, security cameras, porch lock boxes, and FedEx delivery manager.
Chennault warned those who are traveling for the holidays that posting plans on social media is just an invitation for thieves.
"We see it every year, and every year people do it, but keep it off social media until you get back. Don't post the photos while you're gone because you're inviting burglars to your house with that," said Chennault.
If area residents are away during the holidays and would like extra patrols of their homes, they can fill out a form at cityoftahlequah.com. That form is sent to patrolling officers, who will monitor the property periodically.
