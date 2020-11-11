The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
On Oct. 11, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to North 530 Road. Dispatch advised the caller was crying throughout the 18-minute 911 call.
“I was on the way when dispatch got further information: ‘Her name is Stephanie Snow, states she is at Rick Arnold’s residence, she states she shot Rick,’” Hendley said.
Hendley got to the residence and found Snow sitting on the porch, with Arnold lying motionless on the ground.
“Snow was on the phone – I assumed with dispatch, because dispatch informed me the [caller] could see me pulling in. I checked the male for a pulse. He did not have one; therefore, I quickly took the phone from Snow and no one was on it,” Hendley said.
Snow picked up a Bible and her phone and was escorted to Hendley’s patrol truck, where she was secured in the backseat. Hendley began CPR on Arnold after he observed a gunshot wound to the victim's chest.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Deputy Ryan Patton arrived, and Hendley requested a supervisor and EMS as Patton checked the inside the house. Patton said there were blood droplets on the floor, and a straw-type object that contained a crystalline substance on a bed. There was also a smoking glass device used for methamphetamine.
“Once Patton came out, he informed me there was a gunshot [wound] to the head also. I also discontinued CPR,” Hendley said.
EMS arrived and pronounced Arnold dead at 10:18 p.m.
When Hendley asked Snow where the gun was, she pointed to the middle of the yard and offered to show Hendley the location.
“When I asked where the gun is at, Snow said, ‘I had dropped it.’ I asked if it was out there in the yard," Hendley said. Snow offered to help the deputy find the weapon, but he asked her to tell him where it was.
Snow gave a garbled response: "After I did it, I called her. I was like, where is it, like the gun. 'Cause I remember I was like what, and then I, I was pacing because when I came out of the house. I was, he was in there, and what he was saying to me. So I got his shotgun and I put it on my shoulder, and well, I have taken the revolver from my parents' house the other day because, well sir, it’s a really big story."
Snow said she was going to go look for the "screams," and that her children were "out there."
“I said, 'Watch the Bible, it will even protect a bullet.' I said, 'Please,' and I took the Bible and it protected it and it didn’t go through,” Snow told the deputy.
She added that she asked the victim to "tell me those aren’t my children." Arnold purportedly told her that they were her children, and said, "I’m gonna have to take the gun from you."
"And so I said, 'Please don’t,' and he kept coming toward me," Snow recalled.
Hendley noticed the Bible Snow was holding had a bullet hole in the front of it, so he took the Bible as evidence. Sheriff Jason Chennault called Hensley and advised him not to ask Snow any more questions and to transport her to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Undersheriff James Brown said there was a shotgun leaning against an object, and there was a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber handgun with six bullets in the chamber.
“When Snow’s booking process was completed, I took her into an interview room. I advised Snow of her Miranda rights and asked Snow if she would like to speak with me,” Chennault said. “Snow told me she would like to speak with a lawyer before answering any questions. I ended the interview and left, and turned Snow over to CCDC detention officers.”
The report has been handed over to the District Attorney’s Office, and murder charges could be filed.
