Sheriff releases names in deputy-involved shooting

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault has released the names of those involved in last week’s fatal deputy-involved shooting.
On Oct. 14, Deputies Curtis Elkins and James Carver responded to a home in the Cookson area after 911 received a call regarding a disturbance.
“It was a call of an unknown problem,” Chennault said. “We received a call from a male stating he needed police, but he didn’t say why. He hung up and dispatched tried to call back and there was no answer.”
When deputies arrived at the home, Jericho Wynos, 45, was wielding a spear-type weapon. The deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon but he refused. Elkins deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective.
Wynos suddenly charged toward Elkins, who pulled out his gun and fired at him. Wynos was struck in the upper torso area and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Elkins was immediately placed on paid leave pending the investigation.
“[Elkins] has administrative steps he had to go through, and when I feel confident to bring him back, I’ll bring him back,” Chennault said. “It might be before [District Attorney] Jack Thorp makes his decision or it might be after. But he does have administrative steps he has to go through per our policy.”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene after the shooting and has taken over the probe.
