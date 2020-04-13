Local law enforcement officials have been unable to confirm allegations that a few church congregations violated the governor’s executive order by holding Sunday services.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he was contacted twice in regard to a church that was purportedly planning to hold Easter services. The Daily Press was also contacted about that same church holding services, along with an Easter dinner. The individuals said they were worried elders in the congregation would be exposed to COVID-19.
“When I went to church yesterday, there was no one there, and when I came home, there was no one there that I could see,” said Chennault. “But that doesn’t mean they weren't there before or after.”
Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, groups of 10 or more are prohibited from gathering, including for church services. But some churches are practicing safety measures and holding services in parking lots or online.
“A lot of churches have been doing drive-in services, just like a drive-in movie,” said Chennault. “People sit in their cars, the pastor preaches, and they don’t get out of their cars.”
Chennault spoke to a pastor who bought equipment to have services via radio.
“He bought some kind of radio transmitter where he spoke into the radio, and you turned it on to a certain channel and it comes through your speakers in your vehicle,” said Chennault.
The CCSO had one report of church holding services in its sanctuary. Chennault said deputies went to the church, and the report turned out to be incorrect.
“We haven’t had to shut down any churches, but if they do hold services, it is a misdemeanor, and we don’t want to [cite anyone],” said Chennault. “Please don’t force our hands, because we do not want to do that.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said churches have specific exemptions to the executive order, and church leaders can meet in sanctuaries to film services for online purposes.
King said he isn’t aware of churches in city limits violating the "shelter-at-home" executive order put in place by Mayor Sue Catron.
Calls to the church in question were unsuccessful by publication time.
