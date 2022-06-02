Sheriff responds to incidents related to holiday weekend

State law enforcement authorities dealt with close to 3,000 traffic incidents over the Memorial Day weekend while local deputies responded to a handful of people who were trespassing.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was out patrolling over the weekend and said it was a mild holiday weekend.
"We had no major incidents and we answered a lot of trespassing calls of people who own property on the creeks around the county that used to let people use the water on the property," said Chennault. "They have stopped because they don't respect the property and leave trash and it's gotten to the point where it's closed to the public."
Chennault and Gena McPhail, director of tourism for Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said water levels to Lake Tenkiller were still high over the weekend, and that didn't stop people from being out on the water.
"Boat access was still limited because a lot of the ramps are closed down, and a lot of the parks were partially closed. There was nothing major that happened on the lake," said Chennault.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster is the agency's public information officer and he provided the number of traffic incidents over the holiday weekend.
Foster reported six fatality collisions and 124 vehicle crashes that involved injury, while there were 257 non-injury crashes. Close to 3,000 traffic offenses were reported and Foster said not all troopers across the state have reported their total numbers.
"The number of fatalities is not the number of people that were fatal. It is the number of crashes that had a facility in them," he said.
According to the call log from the Tahlequah Fire Department, firefighters responded to two vehicle crashes, one structure fire and one electrical hazard over the weekend.
McPhail projected a larger influx of visitors compared to previous years despite record-high fuel prices, costlier airfares and higher hotel rates.
"Surveys show that gas prices averaging up to $6 per gallon in some parts of the country and $4.60 nationwide -- a 50 percent jump from a year ago -- have caused some travelers to stick closer to home," said McPhail. "These statistics continue to cause families to reconsider long distance travel and draw visitors to the Tahlequah area for recreation, family vacations and staycations."
Many travelers were expected to seek less expensive hotels or cut back on entertainment and eating out to afford the much-needed getaway, McPhail said.
The new Mobile Tourism Center was taken out to Sequoyah State Park and parked at The River Roost on Highway 10.
"Visitors from out of town and out of state stopped to ask for directions and suggestions of 'what to do' and 'where to go.'. It was great to see smiles on the faces of families as they enjoyed our beautiful river and our historic downtown," said McPhail.
She said Burnt Cabin Marina Owner Karen Young said the holiday weekend was busy and they've seen busier Memorial Day weekends, but this year was a good success.
"Restaurants, marinas and live music venues did not disappoint with the continued quality of service and entertainment that we have come to expect year after year," said McPhail.
The Grand River Dam Authority did not return a report by press time.
