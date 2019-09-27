A Medicine Stone concert goer was arrested after he admitted to taking several hydrocodone pills then causing a disturbance.
On Sept. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigator Derrick Grant was notified that there were complaints of an intoxicated Justin Goedecke. He said the man was very fidgety and told them he drove himself to the concert. Deputy Zach McCaslin arrived and transported the man to the detention center.
Michelle Rundle said she received an unsolicited nude photo of a man via Facebook Sept. 20. She told deputies she didn't know who the man was. Deputy Ryan Robison found an address of the man and attempted to speak to him, but the woman at the residence said he and his wife moved to Stilwell.
Larry Barnes told deputies that his tenant sold one of his propane tanks Sept. 23. He said the tenant hasn't paid him rent in three months and still didn't pay him after the tank was sold. Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko attempted to speak to the tenant, but was unable to get ahold of them. Barnes said the value of the tank is $300.
On Sept. 24, Zirl Hopkins III reported that his gun was stolen while he was away from his residence. He said the gun was a 1911 Sig Sauer .45 ACP. It was missing when he returned home and only one man was at the residence at the time.
