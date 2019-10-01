Authorities arrested two people while looking for a wanted fugitive.
On Sept. 18, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Investigator Brad Baker went to 1105 W. Fourth St. to locate a wanted fugitive, Frank Limpy. He said he knocked on the door and announced who he was for approximately 30 minutes. He could see Brandalyn Potts sitting in the floor and not listening to commands. At the time, Baker could hear what sounded like a person walking around in the attic. He knocked for another 30 minutes before Potts came to the front door. She said she had headphones in and was listening to music. Baker asked if she knew Frank Limpy and she said she did, but she had not spoken to him in awhile. Later, Limpy was found in the attic and he told investigators that he and Potts were in the living room when they knocked. He said he panicked and ran to the attic. Both Potts and Limpy were taken into custody.
Investigator Baker was driving home Sept. 18 when he saw a truck go nearly off the road and it had almost hit a guardrail. He continued to follow the truck, and said the driver would go left of center then back over to the right. He turned on his emergency lights and attempted to have the driver pull over. John Wood McCutcheon finally pulled over, and Baker got out of his vehicle. When he walked up to the truck, all four windows were rolled down and the air conditioner was on full blast. He said the driver was violently chewing gun and would not look at him while they spoke. The man said he was driving from Texas and he stopped at a place to eat and drank wine. He said he stopped somewhere else and drank more wine. After a field sobriety test, McCutcheon was arrested and taken to the detention center where he was booked.
Jessica McClure reported that someone broke into her storage unit and stole her things Sept. 18. She said the owner of the units called her and told her that her unit had been broken into. She noticed a TV, a TV stand, and a box full of jewelry were missing. She said she didnâ€™t know who would have broken into the storage unit.
