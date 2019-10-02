A woman was arrested after she wrecked her car while she was under the influence.
In the early hours of the morning on Sept. 26, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a call at Rice Road and Hilltop Circle. Dispatch said the driver was not waking up. When he arrived to the location, he saw Nena Bailey standing near the road and a vehicle in the ditch. Bailey said she was not driving, but it was her vehicle. She then said, "I was with her," and pointed to the person who called 911. They said they didn't know Bailey and that she was the driver who wouldn't wake up. Dreadfulwater said Bailey smelled of alcohol while she spoke and she was unsteady on her feet; she was also not honest or cooperative. Bailey was taken to the detention center and booked.
On Sept. 23, Lt. John Berry responded to a call of an armed burglary in progress. The caller said two men were in a black car and pulled a gun on them. They told the deputy which direction the car went, and he patrolled the area to look for them. He returned to the residence and spoke with Frank Grogan. He said he and his boys were outside playing ball when the black car came sliding around the corner. He yelled for them to slow down and they drove back by and flipped him off. He said they drove by three more times doing the same thing, and the last time they drove by, they pointed a gun. Grogan said he didn't know who the men were.
On Sept. 23, Undersheriff Jason Chennault received a call from a Briggs resident who said there were several bags of trash dumped in a driveway. He said there were six trash bags on the side of the road, and Chennault couldn't find any evidence inside the bags to identify the owner who dumped them. He transported the bags and disposed of them.
