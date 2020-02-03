A K-9 officer found a criminal in a field within five minutes of searching.
On Feb. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to North Cedar Road in reference to a stolen vehicle that was recovered by the owner. Sonja Chamber said she found her Dodge Charger at an address nearby. Robison checked the vehicle information through NCIC and it matched the vehicle that was stolen the previous day in Garvin County. As the deputy was speaking to the property owner, he was told Brandy Griffin and a man ran into a field. Robison radioed Deputy Austin Cluck to assist with his K-9 partner, Lucas. Within five minutes, the K-9 located Griffin, and she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Alicia Childs said an empty house on South 550 Road was burglarized Jan. 20. She told Deputy Nick Chute that screens to the windows were taken off, and an AC unit was missing. A stove and vent hood, hot water tank, security system and LED lights were missing.
A woman said her neighbor wouldn't stop messaging her, and he said he was watching her Feb. 2. She said he sent her "weird" messages, and would watch as she came home. She said he would watch her out of his window. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill talked to the suspect, and he said he sent the woman messages on Facebook.
